Gujarat Dy CM launches Rs 509cr development projects, e-bus service in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday launched and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 509.23 crore in Bhavnagar, including the rollout of electric buses under the Centre's PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

The programme was held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The works undertaken by the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation comprise the foundation laying of 35 projects costing Rs 140.83 crore and the inauguration of one project valued at Rs 368.40 crore.

The initiatives are intended to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve public amenities across the city.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said 50 electric buses have been allocated to Bhavnagar to make the urban transport system more efficient and environmentally sustainable.

A modern depot has been completed at Adhewada for the operation and maintenance of the buses.

He said Bhavnagar has become the first city in Gujarat to commence electric bus services under the second phase of the scheme.

“The new buses will become the lifeline of Bhavnagar,” he said, adding that the air-conditioned service would provide relief to commuters during the summer months.

Sanghavi also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the city’s residents.

Referring to the recently announced Rs 10,000 crore agricultural relief package, he congratulated Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani.

He further said that the recent trade agreement with the United States would benefit the diamond and textile industries and open new avenues for traders.

Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya said the new bus service would make daily travel more convenient for citizens and improve connectivity between urban and nearby rural areas.

“An organised public transport system will bring positive change in the lives of people,” she said, adding that the Union Budget reflects the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Vaghani said civil and electrical infrastructure worth Rs 18.24 crore has been developed under the scheme.

Approximately Rs 350 crore will be spent over 12 years on the operation and maintenance of the 50 buses, while the Centre will provide a grant of Rs 103 crore during this period.

He added that fares have been kept affordable, with travel up to five kilometres priced at Rs 10.

Minister of State for Energy and district in-charge minister Kaushik Vekariya said the service will operate across 17 routes, including nine urban and eight suburban routes covering areas within a 15-kilometre radius.

Initially, operations will begin on eight routes with 50 buses, benefiting an estimated 3,000 passengers daily.

He said the eco-friendly initiative would help reduce pollution and improve air quality. Several public representatives and senior officials attended the event.

