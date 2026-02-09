Gujarat Dy CM launches police projects worth over Rs 200 cr

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday virtually inaugurated a series of police projects worth approximately Rs 202.85 crore across Ahmedabad, aimed at strengthening the state’s security framework and improving the welfare and efficiency of law enforcement personnel.​

​The projects include a new Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) building at Chharodi (Rs 47.98 crore), an urban police station at Bodakdev (Rs 33.49 crore), police housing and PSI quarters at Amraiwadi Police Lines (Rs 74.62 crore), police housing at Kagdapith (Rs 39.68 crore), a dog kennel and training office at Saijpur Bogha (Rs 5.74 crore), and SRP Group-2 bungalows (Rs 1.34 crore).​

All facilities are equipped with modern amenities intended to enhance operational readiness and improve living standards for police families.

Addressing the inauguration, Sanghavi said, “ATS is not just a reactive force against terrorist attacks; it is the largest centre of unbroken security and trust for 6.5 crore Gujaratis. The 'silent force' operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring that every citizen is protected and that enemies cannot even lift an eye.”​

He added that ATS has played a key role in counter-terrorism operations nationally and within Gujarat, noting, “The team’s success in uncovering online ‘terror modules’ that radicalise youth is essential for securing the future of the state. Whether dismantling networks from Punjab jails or conducting raids on drug factories in over 14 states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, ATS personnel have sacrificed months away from their families to ensure operational success.”​

On maritime security, Sanghavi said, “Securing a 1,600 km coastline against Pakistani infiltrators and drug mafias amidst strong waves is no small feat. Our personnel have apprehended more than 75 Pakistani intruders at the border. The new building is not merely a structure; it is a centre equipped with world-class technical facilities that will safeguard Gujarat’s security for many years.”​

State Finance, Jail and Police Housing Minister Kamlesh Patel said, “A strong Gujarat requires a strong police force and a robust ATS. The peace prevailing in the state, where the new generation has never heard the word ‘curfew’, is entirely due to the efficiency of the Gujarat Police and ATS. There is no place for hooliganism, terrorism, or narcotics in Gujarat.”​

State Police Chief K.L.N. Rao said, “ATS has continually progressed as a specialised force. With modern weapons, training, and manpower, and the creation of the Special Operations Group, ATS is fully equipped to face emerging challenges.”​

The inauguration also featured a display of modern police weapons and marine commando equipment, along with a short film highlighting ATS operations and achievements.​

Senior officials, including Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, municipal leaders, MLAs, and members of police families attended the ceremony.

