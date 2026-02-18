Gujarat Dy CM inaugurates Rs 273 crore police housing, infra projects

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple police welfare and infrastructure projects in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, marking a significant investment of Rs 273 crore aimed at improving the living conditions of police families and enhancing law enforcement facilities across the state.

Addressing the event, Sanghavi said, “The Gujarat Police stand guard day and night to ensure the safety of citizens, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this government is committed to their welfare. If anyone challenges the police or attempts to act arrogantly, the Gujarat Police will respond firmly.”

Sanghavi highlighted that the Gujarat Budget-2026 includes historic provisions for police families, noting, “For the first time in the country’s history, a state has approved over 20,400 new residential units with full facilities for police families. The Police Housing Corporation has been allocated a budget of Rs 1,500 crore, demonstrating the government’s commitment to police welfare.”

He also referenced the state police’s recent achievements, stating, “In just 90 days, the Gujarat Police have secured convictions against more than 45 drug mafias, reflecting their proactive efforts to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.”

Police Housing State Minister Kamlesh Patel emphasised the connection between security and development, saying, “Any state or nation’s development rests on the foundation of peace and security. The Gujarat Police motto of ‘Service, Security and Peace’ reflects not just words but the result of 24/7 hard work by officers. This secure environment has made Gujarat a preferred destination for investors worldwide.”

The projects inaugurated include an urban police station and 36 Type-B residential units in Gandhinagar’s Infocity, built at a cost of Rs 14.17 crore.

The project, spread over 2,876.906 sq.m., features parking for 43 cars, rainwater harvesting, solar rooftops, and a firefighting system.

At Sector-27 Police Headquarters, 280 new Type-B housing units for staff are being constructed at a cost of Rs 89.07 crore, with amenities including basement parking, open gym, children’s play area, solar panels, and two lifts per block.

A canteen and gymnasium covering 1,320 sq.m. were also inaugurated at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore, offering facilities such as a milk parlor, vegetable shop, general store, and a modern gymnasium hall.

In Bhadkodara, a jail complex costing Rs 158.58 crore is under development, comprising a district jail with a 560-prisoner capacity, a high-security jail for 404 inmates, and an open jail for 120 prisoners.

Facilities include a library, hospital, vocational training centre, video court room, study centre, cultural hall, auditorium, and cow shed.

The complex will also include 127 residential units for staff. State Police Chief K.L.N. Rao said the projects, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi, will significantly contribute to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

Sanghavi concluded by acknowledging the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Finance Minister Kanu Desai, stating that the Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget presented for the fifth consecutive time reflects a focus on empowering all sections of society, including the police community, and supporting the vision of a developed Gujarat contributing to a developed India.

