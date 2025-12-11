Gujarat Dy CM highlights faster clearances for ‘Viksit Gujarat @ 2047’

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) At an industry interaction meet held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in Ahmedabad, Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi outlined the state’s strengthened commitment to accelerating industrial growth and improving ease of doing business.

The session brought together leading industrialists, GCCI office-bearers, and senior government officials for an open dialogue on policy direction, emerging opportunities, and Gujarat’s long-term economic vision. Addressing industry leaders, Sanghavi credited the business community for positioning Gujarat as India’s top industrial state.

“You employ millions, fuel the nation’s GDP, and drive economic momentum. The government stands firmly with you—our role is to ensure Gujarat’s industrial growth faces no speed breakers,” he said.

One of the key announcements of the session was the dramatic improvement in file clearance speed within the Industries Department. Sanghavi revealed that the department has doubled its processing rate—from 230 files per day to 480.

The next target, he said, is 700 files daily, ensuring investors do not lose valuable time during critical decision-making stages.

“When an investor brings major capital to Gujarat, time becomes the most valuable commodity. It is our responsibility to ensure timely approvals so that businesses experience the true essence of Ease of Doing Business,” he added.

Sanghavi also detailed the state’s roadmap for ‘Viksit Gujarat @ 2047’, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a fully developed India by 2047. Gujarat aims to scale its economy to USD 3.5 trillion by that milestone year. Key focus sectors will include semiconductors, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and green growth, alongside emerging innovation-driven industries.

He highlighted the role of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summits, which are being positioned to unlock grassroots-level investment opportunities and foster deeper collaborations across districts.

GCCI President Sandeep Engineer, Senior Vice President Rajesh Gandhi, senior officials from the Industries Department, and representatives from various industrial sectors participated in the interactive session, reaffirming their commitment to Gujarat’s development journey.

The meet served as a platform to strengthen government–industry partnership as Gujarat positions itself for the next phase of high-velocity, future-ready economic growth.

--IANS

janvi/dan