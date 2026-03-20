Gujarat disburses Rs 3.39 crore to silicosis victims' families over a decade

Gandhinagar, March 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has provided Rs 3.39 crore in financial assistance over the past decade to families of workers who died due to silicosis, with a higher disbursement recorded in the current financial year, officials said on Friday.

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The assistance forms part of a set of measures aimed at supporting unorganised sector workers and self-employed persons engaged in agate, stone, and construction activities, who are at risk of contracting the occupational disease.

Under the scheme, heirs of workers who die due to silicosis are entitled to Rs 4 lakh, while affected patients receive Rs 3 lakh as financial aid.

Through the Gujarat Rural Workers Welfare Board (GRWWB), in 2025–26, assistance amounting to Rs 1.82 crore has been provided to 48 beneficiaries, marking the highest annual disbursement compared to previous years.

Over the last 10 years, a total of 205 heirs of deceased workers have received financial support amounting to Rs 3.39 crore.

As part of the broader support framework, diagnostic and treatment facilities for silicosis are being provided free of cost at all government hospitals and GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) medical colleges across the state through the office of the Health Commissioner.

Eligible workers and self-employed individuals can apply for assistance by downloading the prescribed form from the Board’s official website.

Recent budget-related statements by state ministers indicate that worker welfare, including support for silicosis-affected labourers, remains part of a broader policy focus.

The state government said it is working to “strengthen skill development among youth and ensure the comprehensive welfare of workers” through increased allocations and schemes.

Separately, Labour Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, while presenting budgetary demands in the Assembly, emphasised that the state’s budget is “dedicated to the social security and welfare of workers”, highlighting schemes for healthcare access and financial support for occupational diseases such as silicosis.

--IANS

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