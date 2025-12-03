Gujarat disburses Rs 1,098 crore to 3.39 lakh farmers hit by unseasonal rain

Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government has released over Rs 1,098 crore in financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of more than 3.39 lakh farmers whose crops were damaged by recent unseasonal rain.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Jitu Vaghani said the government had acted with "sensitivity and urgency" at a time when unexpected rain shattered the hopes of farmers across several districts.

Under the Chief Minister–guided agricultural relief package worth Rs 10,000 crore, the state received over 29.80 lakh applications from affected farmers.

The Agricultural Department is verifying applications in phases, following which payments are being transferred directly to beneficiaries through DBT. So far, bills amounting to more than Rs 1,497 crore have been prepared, and assistance has already reached a significant number of farmers. Applications for the relief package are still open through village-level VCE/VLE centres until December 5, ensuring that no eligible farmer is left out.

Vaghani added that remaining payments will also be disbursed in phases and that the government is taking utmost care to ensure every loss-hit farmer receives timely support.

Meanwhile, at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Patel in Gandhinagar, the state government has issued a series of directives aimed at strengthening public health and environmental management across Gujarat.

Briefing the media, Vaghani said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to launch an intensive statewide drive for the repair and deep cleaning of toilet blocks in all government schools.

The CM has asked for immediate inspections and rapid improvement of sanitation, drainage, and water facilities wherever needed.

Raising concern over rising contamination in rivers and local water channels, the Chief Minister also ordered officials to urgently identify the causes of pollution and implement corrective measures to stop waste discharge.

The cabinet additionally reviewed air pollution levels in major cities. CM Patel directed departments to stay alert and prepare a comprehensive action plan to mitigate air pollution, emphasising the need to address its long-term adverse effects well in advance.

--IANS

janvi/svn