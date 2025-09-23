Gujarat: Demolition drive continues in Devbhoomi Dwarka; illegal structures razed

Devbhoomi Dwarka: The district administration of Devbhoomi Dwarka in Gujarat on Tuesday pressed ahead with its demolition drive, clearing illegal constructions on government land for the second consecutive day.

Bulldozers rolled in under tight police security, removing encroachments along the road from Charkala to Dwarka.

Officials said the action follows notices issued earlier to property owners, directing them to vacate voluntarily.

"Despite repeated warnings, the structures were not removed. The administration has now undertaken the demolition process," a senior official said.

The drive began on Monday, targeting a large number of unauthorised buildings. Authorities also cleared religious encroachments on land belonging to the National Highway Authority.

With Tuesday's operations, the administration signalled that the campaign will continue until all illegal occupations on government land are removed.

Police maintained strict security at the demolition sites to prevent resistance or disturbance. A fleet of bulldozers and earth-moving machinery was deployed to bring down the structures.

Residents and commuters witnessed major clearances along key stretches. Officials emphasised that the ongoing demolition is part of a broader effort to reclaim government land and ensure free movement on roads leading to Dwarka, a major pilgrimage destination.

The drive is expected to continue in the coming days as the administration presses ahead with its crackdown on encroachments.

Meanwhile, the Estate Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday began a demolition drive in the Naroda area as part of a major road-widening initiative.

The operation, carried out by the North Zone Estate Department, covers the busy stretch from Kubernagar Railway Crossing to Naroda Patiya, where nearly 100 shops are likely to be affected. Officials said the 12-metre-wide road is being expanded to 18 metres under the Town Planning (TP) scheme to ease chronic traffic congestion in the area.

Many shops on both sides of the road fall partially - about 30 to 50 per cent - within the widening zone and are being cleared. Demolition work began this morning with the help of three JCBs and Hitachi machines, as AMC teams moved in to remove encroaching properties and make way for the expanded roadway. Authorities said the drive is expected to continue over the next few days until the stretch is fully cleared.

