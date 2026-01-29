Gujarat court grants bail to AAP leaders in farmer–police clash case

Bhavnagar, Jan 30 (IANS) A court in Gujarat's Bavnagar has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raju Karpada and Pravin Ram in connection with the farmer–police clash that took place last year in Hadadad village of Botad district.

Read More

The two leaders had been in judicial custody for nearly four months following their arrest over the incident linked to protests against alleged irregularities at the Botad Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Raju Karpada, Gujarat AAP Kisan Cell President, and Pravin Ram, the AAP's state-level frontal organisation President, were among those leading an agitation against the practice locally referred to as "kadada", under which cotton traders allegedly make unauthorised deductions during weighing at the market yard.

The court's order came after hearing arguments from both sides on their role in the events.

The case relates to a farmers' maha panchayat held on October 12.

Police have said that the gathering was organised without prior permission.

According to the prosecution, when police teams reached the venue to stop the event, a section of the mob turned violent and allegedly pelted stones at police vehicles, prompting the use of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and restore order.

The agitation had begun two days earlier at the Botad APMC, where farmers staged late-night protests against the alleged weighing malpractice by cotton traders.

On October 10, groups of farmers remained inside the market yard, holding bhajans and kirtans as a form of peaceful protest to press their demand for corrective action.

Addressing the issue during a visit to Rajkot on December 8, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that 88 people had been arrested in connection with the agitation.

"So far, 42 have been released on bail, while 46 are still in jail. We will ensure that each and every innocent person comes out of prison," Kejriwal had said.

The AAP Convenor said that farmers had gathered to seek justice over the kadada practice and not to indulge in violence, and called for the release of all those arrested in the case.

--IANS

mys/khz