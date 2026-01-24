Gujarat: Congress reshuffles key Depts, appoints new OBC, Adivasi chiefs

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (IANS) The Congress announced new appointments to two key departments of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee as part of organisational restructuring. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointments with immediate effect.

Mahesh Rajput is now Chairperson of the OBC Department. Rajendrakumar Parghi is Chairperson of the Adivasi Congress in Gujarat.

Rajput has been with the Congress organisation for several decades. He currently serves as Working President of the OBC Department, a position he has held since February 2024. He is also the GPCC's General Secretary.

Over the years, he has held several organisational responsibilities. These include serving as an observer and as the in-charge of the Gir Somnath District Congress Committee since 2021.

He was President of the Rajkot District and City Congress Committee from 2018 to 2019, and Working President of the unit from 2017 to 2018.

Earlier, he was GPCC Secretary (2014-17) and has been a state unit delegate since March 2018.

Parghi has held multiple organisational and elected roles, mainly in local and youth bodies.

He served as the President of the Gujarat Panchayat Parishad and the Aravalli District Panchayat (2016-18).

Since 2021, he has been serving as the General Secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Previously, he led the Sabarkantha Youth Congress and served as a delegate in the Bhiloda and Aravalli Panchayats.

Party leaders said the appointments align with Congress’s strategy to build organisational strength and broader social representation in Gujarat, focusing on including key communities such as OBCs and Adivasis in leadership positions. The unit is led by Amit Chavda, a prominent OBC leader, reinforcing the party's priority on OBC representation.

