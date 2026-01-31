Gujarat completes SIR claims phase with over 14 lakh applications

Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Gujarat has received a total of 1,470,125 applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls carried out, according to data released by the state election authorities.

The revision exercise was conducted as per the directions of the Election Commission of India to ensure accuracy and inclusiveness of the voter list.

The SIR campaign commenced across Gujarat on October 27 last year following which the enumeration process was completed and the draft electoral roll was published on December 19.

Citizens were initially given time until January 18, 2026, to submit claims and objections, a deadline that was later extended by the Election Commission to January 30.

The claims and objections window closed on that date, and officials have confirmed that all applications will be examined and disposed of by February 10.

Of the total applications received statewide, 7,25,920 were submitted through Form 6, which is used for inclusion of new voters, 1,83,235 through Form 7 for deletion of names, and 5,60,970 through Form 8 for correction of details or transposition.

Ahmedabad district recorded the highest number of applications at 2,16,084, followed by Surat with 1,31,153 and Anand with 78,790.

Other districts with significant numbers included Rajkot with 72,149 forms, Bhavnagar with 63,116, Vadodara with 58,822 and Kachchh with 54,221.

At the lower end, Dang district received 4,001 applications, while Narmada recorded 7,397 and Tapi with 8,096.

District-wise data shows varied patterns of applications, with some districts such as Anand and Kheda reporting comparatively higher numbers of Form 7 submissions, indicating deletions, while urban districts like Ahmedabad and Surat saw a large volume of Form 8 applications related to corrections and updates in voter details.

Election officials said Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across the state are scrutinising all applications in line with prescribed procedures.

The exercise is being carried out to meet the Election Commission’s stated objective that “no eligible voter should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included” in the electoral rolls.

Authorities have also clarified that citizens who could not submit applications during the SIR process, or were unable to participate for any reason, will still have an opportunity under the continuous revision mechanism.

Through this process, eligible voters can apply for inclusion, deletion, migration or correction of details in the electoral roll even after the completion of the current revision cycle.

