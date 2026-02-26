Gujarat completes auction of hotel plot in Sanand GIDC amid semiconductor push

Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) The Gujarat government has completed the auction of a five-acre plot in the Sanand Industrial Estate for the construction of a premium hotel, officials said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at strengthening social infrastructure around the state’s expanding semiconductor and manufacturing hub.

Officials said the e-auction for a 20,168.54 square metre plot in the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate concluded on December 22 last year.

The plot had been specially reserved for the development of a premium hotel to cater to national and multinational companies operating in the area.

Following the bidding process, the highest bidder has been allotted the land in accordance with the prescribed rules. The selected developer has been granted a four-year moratorium period to commence construction of a three- to five-star category hotel on the site.

The development comes as industrial activity in Sanand continues to expand, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Micron Technology’s advanced semiconductor plant at the Sanand Industrial Estate.

Officials said the growing presence of multinational companies in the region has increased demand for quality accommodation for visiting delegates, executives and employees.

A five-star hotel project is already under construction approximately three kilometres from the Sanand Industrial Estate, further adding to hospitality capacity in the vicinity.

According to officials, the government has continued efforts to build supporting social infrastructure alongside industrial development.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is aligning infrastructure facilities with the evolving needs of industries.

The Sanand Industrial Estate currently has 1,150 operational units and is equipped with modern infrastructure and planned connectivity, which authorities say has supported sustained industrial growth.

A dedicated women’s industrial park has also been established in the area to promote women’s entrepreneurship and participation in manufacturing.

Officials added that the state government has advanced its "Ease of Doing Business" framework through industry-friendly policies, positioning Sanand as a key node in Gujarat’s broader industrial and semiconductor ecosystem.

