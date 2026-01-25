Gujarat CM's development push in Vav-Tharad, lays foundation stone for Integrated Seva Sadan

Gandhinagar/Tharad, Jan 25 (IANS) The newly created Vav-Tharad district in Gujarat will soon have a modern District Seva Sadan, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday performing the 'bhoomi pujan' for the project at Tharad.

The facility will be constructed over 39 acres at an estimated cost of around Rs 70 crore, officials said.

The ceremony was held as the Vav-Tharad district prepares to host the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day for the first time.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel said the District Seva Sadan model was aimed at ensuring easier access to government services for citizens.

“The objective is to provide services of multiple government departments from a single location, saving time and resources for the people while improving administrative efficiency,” he said.

Officials said the project aligns with the state government’s approach, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance, to strengthen administrative infrastructure at district headquarters.

Under this initiative, newly created districts are being equipped with integrated service centres to streamline public service delivery. The upcoming District Seva Sadan in Vav-Tharad will house the office of the District Collector along with more than 30 district-level offices of various state government departments.

According to officials, this consolidation is expected to reduce the need for citizens to visit multiple offices across different locations for routine administrative work.

District Collector J.S. Prajapati said the project would significantly benefit residents of the largely rural district. “Once operational, citizens will be able to access most government services under one roof, which will make administrative processes faster and more convenient,” he said.

The building will be developed following green building norms. Facilities planned for the complex include a solar rooftop system, rainwater harvesting infrastructure, a large meeting hall, modern lift systems and basement parking.

Officials said these features were intended to ensure sustainability and efficient use of resources.

District In-charge Secretary Nagarajan, District Development Officer Kartik Jivani, Roads and Buildings Secretary P.R. Pateliya and Special Secretary J.A. Gandhi were also present at the ceremony.

Superintending Engineer L.D. Chaudhary and Executive Engineer Tejas Mangukiya briefed the dignitaries on technical aspects of the project.

Deodar MLA Keshaji Chauhan said the construction of the District Seva Sadan marked an important step in strengthening administrative facilities in the region.

Officials said construction work would commence shortly and be monitored to ensure timely completion in accordance with prescribed standards.

--IANS

ysm/dpb