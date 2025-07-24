Gujarat CM unveils Rs 358.37 crore development package for Banaskantha

Banaskantha, July 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 358.37 crore in Banaskantha district.

Speaking at a public gathering in Suigam near Nadabet, the CM emphasised the government’s resolve to transform border villages into engines of growth and tourism.

"Where once there was barren land, we now see emerging tourism hubs, thanks to sustained efforts in water connectivity and grassroots infrastructure," said Patel, adding that the benefits of development are now reaching the last mile.

Patel launched new projects worth Rs 55.68 crore and highlighted Gujarat’s focus on health, education, water management, and green initiatives, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns like “Catch the Rain” and “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” as timely responses to global warming and environmental degradation.

“In Gujarat, every district now has a medical college, and over 7,000 new doctors are being trained annually. Citizens are now receiving free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under schemes like Ayushman Bharat,” Patel said.

He also acknowledged the success of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, noting that Gujarat exceeded its target by constructing more than 75 reservoirs in each district, with over 30,000 recharge wells completed in Banaskantha alone through a partnership with Banas Dairy.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, who also addressed the event, praised the CM’s leadership and recalled how Banaskantha - once seen as underdeveloped - has now become a model for rural rejuvenation and border tourism.

He emphasised the role of schemes like school enrolment drives, girls’ education campaigns, and Gunotsav in transforming education in the district.

"Banaskantha topped the state in this year's Class 10 and 12 results - a moment of pride for all of us," he said.

Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, the district in charge, noted that the government had allocated Rs 7,200 crore to Banaskantha in the past three years, facilitating job growth through cooperative institutions like Banas Dairy and new GIDC estates across Talukas.

Highlighting Gujarat’s strong fiscal management, Patel attributed the state’s progress to transparent governance and long-term planning - a legacy, he said, initiated by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

In a symbolic gesture, the Jay Bhole Group from Ahmedabad gifted the CM a replica of 51 Shakti Peeths and a Shri Yantra made from sacred soil. Citizens also warmly welcomed the recent approval of the new Vav-Tharad district, viewing it as a step toward better administration and local development.

The event witnessed the presence of several state dignitaries and local MLAs, including Swarupji Thakor, Praveen Mali, Aniket Thakor, Keshaji Chauhan, and Mavji Desai, along with District Collector Mihir Patel, DDO M.J. Dave, SP Akshayraj Makwana, and other officials from various departments.

