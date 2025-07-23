Gujarat CM to unveil development projects worth Rs 358 crore in Banaskantha tomorrow

Gandhinagar, July 23 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to dedicate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 358.37 crore in Banaskantha district during his visit to the border village of Suigam on Thursday.

The day-long event will mark the launch of key initiatives across health, education, transportation, infrastructure, and energy sectors in rural North Gujarat.

The CM will begin his visit at 10 a.m. in Suigam, where he will inaugurate a newly constructed bus terminal built at a cost of Rs 1.83 crore by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). He will also flag off 11 new buses as part of the first phase of a larger rollout of 1,963 buses to enhance public transport across the state.

A significant part of the day’s programme will take place in Nadabet, where CM Patel will perform e-inaugurations of projects worth Rs 55.68 crore and lay e-foundation stones for new works totalling Rs 302.69 crore.

These include projects in health, road and building construction, school infrastructure, and rural electrification. Among the key highlights is the foundation stone for a new sub-district hospital in Deesa, to be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, along with six sub-health centres in remote villages. In a major boost to education, 45 newly constructed classrooms will be inaugurated, and the foundation stone for another 54 classrooms will be laid under the state’s Samagra Shiksha initiative.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply in rural regions, the CM will also inaugurate three new 66 KV substations and lay the foundation for two more, built at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore. Following the functions, the Chief Minister will visit the Nadabet Border Outpost (BOP) to interact with BSF personnel and offer prayers at the Nadeshwari Mata temple.

He will be accompanied by Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Industries Minister and Banaskantha District In-Charge Balvantsinh Rajput, and other senior officials and dignitaries.

--IANS

janvi/uk