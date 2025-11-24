Gujarat CM to inaugurate 13th modern bus port in Navsari on Nov 25

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the state’s 13th advanced bus port in Navsari on November 25, a major step forward in transforming traditional bus stations into airport-like public transport hubs.

The newly built facility, spread across 5,025 square metres and constructed for Rs 82 crore, will be unveiled in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and senior ministers of the Gujarat cabinet.

The project is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide world-class amenities to every citizen, ensuring that bus commuters—often from middle- and lower-income groups—receive the same level of comfort and convenience as air travellers.

Acting on this vision, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has adopted the approach of redesigning bus stations as high-quality bus ports through public-private partnerships.

The new Navsari bus port features deluxe waiting rooms, RO drinking water facilities, departmental stores, refreshment canteens, wheelchair access for Divyang passengers and a modern security setup equipped with CCTV cameras.

So far, 12 such bus ports have already been built across Gujarat, and the state continues to expand this model. In larger cities, bus ports are also being integrated with additional amenities, including movie theatres, banquet halls and shopping complexes, turning them into bustling public spaces that serve both commuters and local businesses.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 5 pm on November 25, will be attended by Finance and Urban Development Minister and Navsari district guardian minister Kanu Desai, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, Minister of State for Transport Pravin Mali, along with MPs and MLAs from the region.

Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the state’s push for modern, well-equipped bus ports is reshaping Gujarat’s travel landscape—offering a more comfortable experience for passengers, generating new commercial opportunities for traders, and creating employment avenues for youth and women.

With improved connectivity and enhanced travel infrastructure, Gujarat continues to strengthen its position as an emerging transport hub.

--IANS

janvi/dan