Gujarat CM to attend Tarnetar fair, showcase of Saurashtra’s folk heritage

Surendranagar, Aug 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will mark his presence at the Tarnetar Fair on August 28, joining thousands of devotees and visitors at the historic celebration held in the sanctity of Trinetreshwar Mahadev temple at Thangadh in Surendranagar district.

The four-day fair, beginning August 26 and continuing till August 29, is a vibrant showcase of Saurashtra’s folk culture, spirituality, and rural traditions. The fair opens on August 26 (Kevda Trij) with rituals at Trinetreshwar Mahadev, including kevada pujan, jalabhishek, and the inauguration of a cattle exhibition, rural sports competitions, and traditional contests.

State ministers Mulu Bera and Kunvarji Bavaliya will grace the inaugural day, followed in the evening by devotional performances (Santvani) at the fairground stage.

On August 27, the festival coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi. A flag-hoisting ceremony by Mahamandaleshwar Nirmalaba Undbapu will be followed by a Lok Dayro, offering a platform for Gujarat’s folk artists.

The highlight comes on August 28 (Rushi Panchami) with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s visit, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries.

The CM will participate in temple rituals, visit the Toran Tourist Village, attend rural Olympics, and join the felicitation ceremony. The evening will feature Ras-Garba, folk contests, and a grand Lok Dayro organised by Gujarat Tourism and Tarnetar Gram Panchayat.

The fair concludes on August 29 with the traditional Ganga Vidai aarti at the temple, followed by the official closing ceremony led by the district administration and police.

Celebrated for centuries, the Tarnetar Fair is not only a devotional gathering but also a carnival of music, dance, folk competitions, and rural pride. This year’s edition will feature the second traditional cultural competition, a cattle show, and the 20th edition of the rural Olympics.

Leaders, including district panchayat president Harikrishna Patel, MP Chandu Shihora, and local MLAs, are expected to attend alongside thousands of devotees and visitors from across Gujarat.

The Tarnetar Fair, held annually in Tarnetar village near Surendranagar, Gujarat, is one of the state’s most vibrant cultural festivals with roots tracing back over 250 years.

Linked to the mythological swayamvar of Draupadi from the Mahabharata, the fair began as a small gathering around the historic Trinetreshwar Mahadev temple, where local communities would come together for worship, festivities, and matrimonial alliances.

Over time, it evolved into a grand folk celebration showcasing Saurashtra’s rich traditions of music, dance, embroidery, and handicrafts, attracting thousands of visitors, performers, and artisans from across India and abroad.

--IANS

janvi/dan