Gujarat CM to attend key party meet today amid Assembly session, poll activity

Gandhinagar, March 23 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of the BJP will convene its state executive committee meeting on Monday at its headquarters in Gandhinagar, in the presence of senior party leaders and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Read More

The meeting, scheduled for 4:30 P.M., will be chaired by state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state general secretary (organisation) Ratnakarji in attendance, party leaders said.

The meeting comes amid ongoing proceedings of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, with a BJP MLA confirming to IANS that a whip has been issued directing all party legislators to remain present in the House for three days — March 23, 24 and 25 — in view of scheduled legislative business.

Among the key matters expected to be taken up during the Assembly session is the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation.

The state government has received a report from a committee constituted to examine the matter and is preparing to take the Bill forward for discussion.

The proposed framework seeks to introduce a common set of civil laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The timing of the state executive meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Gujarat ahead of the anticipated local body elections, which will cover municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a tribal gathering in Vadodara on Monday.

He is scheduled to arrive at 2 P.M. at the city airport and then head towards the venue.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also scheduled to visit the state between March 24 and 27.

Political parties have begun organisational preparations, with the BJP expected to review its electoral strategy and readiness during the meeting.

Party sources indicated that organisational matters, state-level priorities and poll preparedness are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

--IANS

mys/rad