Gujarat CM stresses healthy mindset, structured routines at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) As board examinations draw closer, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday urged students to treat exams as a measure of their preparation rather than a defining test of life, emphasising mental balance and disciplined routines.

He was addressing students during the broadcast of the ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide interaction programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha" at Anand Niketan School in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, Patel said, “Examinations are not the test of life. They are a reflection of your hard work and a platform to transform stress into success.”

He encouraged students to move ahead with confidence and composure, adding, “By maintaining balance in life and without falling into depression, any situation can be faced with a healthy mind.”

Highlighting concerns over rising screen dependence, the Chief Minister advised students to regulate their digital habits.

“Just as you fix time for studies, reading and sports, you should also decide a specific time for using mobile phones and watching television,” he said, cautioning students against developing excessive reliance on mobile devices.

PM Modi said Pariksha Pe Charcha was initiated to reduce fear related to examinations and failure. “Students should approach exams with confidence and without pressure,” he said, while urging them to place national interest first and fulfil their responsibilities as future citizens in pursuit of the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He noted that the initiative, now in its ninth edition, had become a widely followed motivational platform for students before annual and board examinations.

Chief Minister Patel said the Prime Minister’s consistent engagement with students was unique. “The Prime Minister personally interacting with students every year before examinations to motivate them towards better performance is a matter of pride,” he said.

Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the programme was launched to nurture values, understanding and good conduct among students.

“Through direct interaction with the Prime Minister, students are learning to adopt studies in a stress-free and pressure-free environment,” he said.

He added that education should not be confined to examinations alone. “Education teaches the art of living. Examinations are not the final goal, and students should appear for them with confidence in a positive atmosphere,” he said.

Vaja also appealed to parents to engage sensitively with their children. “Parents should support students with understanding, while students should see examinations as an opportunity,” he said.

