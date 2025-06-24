Gujarat CM reviews security arrangements for Rath Yatra event

Gandhinagar, June 24 (IANS) As the historic 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath approaches, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to assess the security and logistical arrangements along the 16-kilometre route in Ahmedabad.

The annual event, marked by deep religious fervour, will take place on the second day of Ashadhi and is expected to draw massive crowds.

The review meeting saw the participation of Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, DGP Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and other top-ranking police officials. In a first for the Rath Yatra, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deployed by the Ahmedabad City Police to manage crowd dynamics and detect fire hazards in real-time.

According to officials, the AI system will issue alerts if there is an unusual build-up of people at specific points, allowing swift crowd control measures. Additionally, the system is designed to detect fire incidents, enabling faster deployment of emergency services. Officials believe the tech-enabled monitoring will help prevent undesirable incidents and enhance overall safety for devotees participating in the religious procession.

The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner briefed the Chief Minister on a comprehensive security plan involving over 23,884 personnel, including units from the State Reserve Police (SRP), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Chetak Commandos, and local police, from constables to IG-level officers.

To secure the moving procession—which includes chariots, religious akhadas, bhajan mandalis, and sadhus—around 4,500 officers will walk alongside. An additional 1,000 officers under the Joint Commissioner of Traffic will ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the day. Twenty-three cranes have also been mobilised to swiftly remove any obstructions.

For live surveillance, the police will rely on 227 CCTV cameras, 41 drones, 2,872 body-worn cameras, 25 watchtowers and 240 Dhaba (check) points. All feeds will be monitored in real-time at the central police control room to ensure minute-to-minute coordination and response. Additionally, 17 public assistance centres and 44 public address systems will be set up to guide and help the public across the Yatra route.

With safety as a top priority, authorities have flagged 484 old and dilapidated buildings lining the Yatra path. Warning signs and physical barricades have been put in place to discourage public entry into these structures. To strengthen communal harmony and ensure inclusive participation, the city police organised 177 Peace Committee meetings, 235 Maholla Committee interactions, 57 Women's Committee gatherings, 21 consultations with religious leaders and 10 meetings with 'Khalasi' volunteers who pull the chariots.

Community engagement events such as the Ekta Cup cricket tournament, volleyball matches, mehndi competitions, and blood donation drives have been carried out in the run-up to the Yatra.

CM Bhupendra Patel emphasised the need for vigilance, coordination, and public participation to ensure the Yatra proceeds peacefully, not just in Ahmedabad but across all participating towns in the state. He obtained a comprehensive briefing from DGP Vikas Sahay on statewide readiness and expressed confidence that Gujarat’s Rath Yatra will remain a symbol of faith, unity, and security.

"With advanced technology, dedicated personnel, and strong community support, this year's Rath Yatra will reflect the best of tradition and modern safety systems," said the Chief Minister.

