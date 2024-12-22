Gujarat CM Patel honours eight cultural icons with 'Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented the 'Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar' to eight people from various fields who have made unique contributions to culture, morality, and social values, a press release by the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The award ceremony was organized by the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy in collaboration with the State Government's Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department held at the Convention Hall of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured Sanvar Prasad Ramprasad Budhiya, Sudha Kakadia Nakrani, Nandkishore Sharma, Keshavbhai Goti, Geetaben Shroff, Tarun Mishra, Komalben Savaliya, and Pratibha Desai (Lawyer) with 'Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar' for their remarkable contributions of promoting a society based on cultural awareness and national spirit.

Each recipient was presented with Rs one lakh in cash, a certificate, and a memento by the Chief Minister and Minister of State for Cultural Activities Harsh Sanghavi, said the release.

"Instead of being mute spectators to the anti-social activities of elements spreading indecency in society, it is necessary to counteract by spreading positivity. Social media has become influential, but we must fight against negativity by being positive and defending the roots of cultural values, while simultaneously raising awareness in society," the Chief Minister said addressing the event in Surat.

The Chief Minister further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit-Atmanirbhar-Unnat Bharat by 2047 requires collective efforts. He emphasized the need to build a cultured and aware society to achieve this vision. He also noted that by fostering qualities like understanding, discipline, practical knowledge, and responsibility, we can instil strong values in the younger generation. Expressing his delight in honouring those who protect culture, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of guiding youth in the right direction and addressing societal vices. He also pointed out that the New Education Policy emphasizes value-based education, which has been a continuous priority for both the state and central governments, said the release.

Commending the inspiring initiative of the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation' to honour warriors from across the nation, including Gujarat, for their efforts in protecting cultural values, CM Patel emphasised the importance of preserving our rich heritage in modern times, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi.'

He mentioned the need to protect and promote culture and stressed the significance of recognizing and honouring the social service warriors dedicated to this cause, as their efforts will inspire others. With this in mind, the state government plans to introduce the 'Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar' in collaboration with the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation', the release stated.

The Chief Minister conveyed that such initiatives can bring positive change to people, and if they find new directions in life, these efforts will be considered worthwhile. The Chief Minister further urged unity in combating anti-national and anti-cultural elements that spread negativity and corruption, leading the youth toward moral decline. He emphasised that the government's efforts to guide youth onto the right path and make them responsible citizens are receiving continued support from cultural warriors. Acknowledging the need for public cooperation in promoting positive and inspiring activities, he congratulated the Youth and Cultural Development Department and the Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation for honouring the warriors working to protect culture, tradition, and ethics.

Minister of State for Sports and Cultural Activities Harsh Sanghavi emphasized that unity and goodwill within the joint family and society are at the core of our culture. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, significant efforts are being made in Gujarat to preserve these values. He added that the state government has decided to recognize remarkable people--pathfinders dedicated to protecting morals, culture, and virtues and driving societal change--by presenting them with Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar through the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department, in collaboration with Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation.

The Minister of State emphasized that in today's modern era, as the youth are increasingly drawn to Western culture, it is crucial to preserve our cultural values and ideals. He conveyed the belief that Gujarat Sanskrutik Yoddha Puraskar would inspire others to promote culture and civilization. He cited the growing division within families and mentioned that the Home Department is working diligently to reduce the number of elderly people in old age homes. Over the past year, police intervention has successfully reunited around 16 elderly people with their families. Harsh Sanghavi stated that grandparents are irreplaceable and that, along with material comforts, it is vital to instil cultural values, sophistication, and awareness of family and education in children.

Uday Mahurkar, writer, journalist, historian, former RTI Commissioner, and founder of the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation,' called for a united effort to combat the creators of distorted content. He emphasized the need for a national movement to address this issue and urged citizens to raise their voices against the harmful content being promoted on social media and OTT platforms. Uday Mahurkar pointed out that despite regulations on OTT and social media, many programs still show abuse, obscenity, and scenes that go against our timeless culture, negatively influencing the minds of people, particularly teenagers and youth.

He stated that approximately 800 out of 900 OTT platforms are serving perverse content, which he warned is a red flag for society. He called for collective action to combat the harmful content spreading on these platforms. To further promote cultural awareness and inspire the youth, Shri Uday Mahurkar announced the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition-2025. The competition, set to involve 20,000 students from 2,800 colleges across the state, aims to shift students' mindsets, ultimately positively influencing their behaviour and benefiting society as a whole, the release added.

On this occasion, the audience viewed the short films Krupaya Dhyan De and Ek Ladki, which highlighted the dangers posed by anti-social elements spreading corruption in society. Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairman Shri Alok kumar Pandey delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting the Chief Minister and other distinguished guests. He said that under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, significant efforts are being made to promote Gujarat's culture and traditions. He further noted that the event, organized by the Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation, would prove to be a milestone in this ongoing initiative.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel, MP Shri Mukesh Dalal, Prabhubhai Vasava, MLA Shri Sandeep Desai, Pravin Ghoghari, Mayor Daxesh Mavani, District Collector Dr Sourabh Pardhi, Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Vice Chancellor of Narmad University Dr K.N. Chavda, Member Secretary of Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy I. R. Vala, as well as esteemed leaders, prominent dignitaries from various fields, social workers, educationists, and citizens, the release said. (ANI)

