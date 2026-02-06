Gujarat CM participates in India’s first nature-focused Bhagwat Katha Festival

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the sixth day of the country’s first "Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav" on Friday in Gandhinagar.

He was joined by devotees for spiritual discourses and performing the aarti at the Vyaspeeth.

The week-long festival, starting from February 1 to 7, is organised in collaboration with the Nature First Foundation to raise environmental awareness and promote harmony with nature.

The event takes place entirely outdoors in a grove of trees in Sector-6, without any traditional mandap or pandal, reflecting its theme of living in balance with the natural world.

Renowned Bhagwat Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza served as the principal speaker, delivering spiritual discourses from the Vyaspeeth.

Organisers said the festival aims to instil respect for the environment and safeguard future generations from natural disasters through spiritual teachings.

Chief Minister Patel was also joined by the Chief Trustee of Nature First Trust, Naran Patel, former Minister Mahendra Trivedi, Padma Shri Jagdish Trivedi, MLA Rita Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Gaurang Vyas, City BJP President Ashish Dave, former Mayor Hitesh Makwana, and a large number of devotees.

Organisers described the initiative as a novel effort to nurture and preserve Mother Nature, regarded as the source of all living beings and the five elements of the universe.

Conducting the Katha without a traditional structure in a natural setting is intended to demonstrate sustainable practices. The Mahotsav is the first of its kind in Gandhinagar.

The event showcased the very essence of nature. By integrating lessons from the Bhagwat Katha with ecological awareness, the event provides a platform for devotees to reflect on their relationship with nature.

Patel’s participation on the sixth day highlighted the government’s support for initiatives promoting environmental consciousness alongside cultural and spiritual values, reiterating Gandhinagar’s role as a city committed to sustainable development.

