Gujarat CM offers prayers at Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple in Vadnagar

Gandhinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the historically significant Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar, North Gujarat, on Monday. With devotion, he prayed for the nation’s and state’s continued development, progress, and for the health, prosperity, and peace of all citizens.

The Hatkeshwar Temple has been included in the Swadesh Darshan Yojana and the Heritage Circuit Project. Under the temple complex development plan, the first phase -- worth Rs 18 crore -- and the second phase -- worth Rs 4.22 crore, funded by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board -- have been completed.

These works include the sanctum sanctorum, assembly hall, temple spire, yajna hall, and a welcome centre. In addition, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation recently introduced a light and sound show at the temple, showcasing its historical and mythological significance, at a cost of Rs 5.53 crore.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Mehsana District Panchayat President Trishaben Patel, Tourism and Pilgrimage Department Secretary Rajendra Kumar, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board Member Secretary Ramesh Merja, senior leader Girish Rajgor, MLA K.K. Patel, District Collector S.K. Prajapati, District Development Officer Dr Hasrat Jasmin, Resident Additional Collector J.K. Jegoda, and other officials from Vadnagar city and taluka administration, along with trustees of the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

He later posted on X, "On the third Monday of the sacred Shravana month, I felt blessed by devoutly visiting the ancient and significant Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple located in Vadnagar, North Gujarat. I prayed to Hatkeshwar Dada for the continuous development of the nation and state, as well as for the well-being, prosperity, and peace of all citizens."

The Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar is a revered Shaivite shrine with deep religious, historical, and cultural significance. Believed to date back to the Solanki era, it is a major pilgrimage site in North Gujarat, especially during Shravan and Maha Shivratri.

Vadnagar itself is historically prominent as the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding to the temple’s symbolic value.

Its inclusion in the Swadesh Darshan Yojana and Heritage Circuit Project, along with recent government-funded upgrades like a light-and-sound show, has positioned it as both a spiritual hub and a heritage tourism attraction, boosting local pride and economic prospects.

