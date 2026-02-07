Gujarat CM lays foundation stone for Rs 950 crore Shakti Corridor project at Ambaji

Banaskantha, Feb 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 950 crore under the first phase of the Shakti Corridor at Adyashakti Dham Ambaji, a key project aimed at strengthening pilgrim infrastructure and connectivity at the revered Shakti Peeth.

Read More

The Shakti Corridor project, planned at an estimated total cost of Rs 1,632 crore, will connect the main Ambaji temple with Gabbar Hill and Mansarovar.

Officials said a long-term and visionary master plan has been prepared to address the needs of pilgrims and tourists for the next 25 years.

The first phase will include a multi-level parking facility, an underpass road, Yatri Niwas, pedestrian pathways, Divya Darshan Chowk, Shaktipath, an amphitheatre and arrangements for a light-and-sound show.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Patel said, "Inspired and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the holistic and futuristic development of Adyashakti Dham Ambaji is underway."

He said the master plan had been designed keeping future requirements in mind, adding, "A visionary master plan for Ambaji has been prepared, considering the needs of the next 25 years."

Referring to the Prime Minister's broader approach towards heritage-linked development, CM Patel said, "From the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' to the renovation of pilgrimage sites across the country, Prime Minister Modi has realised the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'."

He noted that several sacred sites had witnessed renewed development under this approach.

The Chief Minister said Ambaji Temple occupies a special place among the 51 Shakti Peeths and draws large numbers of devotees every year.

He added that the annual Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav enables lakhs of devotees to undertake darshan, with more than five lakh devotees participating in the most recent event.

He said that initiatives such as the Parikrama Path, Cultural Village and country's largest light-and-sound show at Gabbar were part of efforts to integrate pilgrimage development with tourism.

Chief Minister Patel also said the proposed Ambaji–Taranga rail project would significantly improve regional connectivity.

"The railway project will enhance connectivity and give a major boost to local economic development," he added.

Gujarat Ministers Pravin Mali, Jayram Gamit, Kamlesh Patel and Swaroopji Thakor, along with legislators from Banaskantha district and other dignitaries, attended the foundation-laying ceremony.

Minister Mali said the state government was committed to the comprehensive development of Ambaji Dham, while Minister Gamit said the corridor project would provide improved facilities to devotees and generate local employment.

During his visit, CM Patel also offered prayers at the Ambaji temple, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for the state.

--IANS

mys/khz