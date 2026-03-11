Gujarat CM launches ‘Tropic of Cancer Science Park’ in Sabarkantha​

Himmatnagar, March 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 1,999 development works worth around Rs 72 crore in Navlapur village, while also opening the advanced Tropic of Cancer Science Park at Salal in Sabarkantha district.​

Addressing officials and residents, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Gujarat government has no shortage of funds for development projects.​

“If government work is done with a sense of ownership, its quality and longevity automatically increase,” he said, urging officials and citizens to approach public projects as their own responsibility.​

Describing Navlapur as a 'model of rural development', he said, “From the sarpanch to all members, the village leadership consists entirely of women, which is an excellent example of women's empowerment.”​

He highlighted that the village has adopted modern facilities such as water meters and a 100 per cent solar system, and has implemented the concept of a ‘Samras village’.​

On the district’s achievements in health, the Chief Minister noted, “The ‘Lalan-Palan’ programme for underweight pregnant mothers and initiatives to control Type-1 diabetes among children have earned the district the prestigious 'SKOCH Award' for excellence, which is a matter of pride for Sabarkantha.”​

The Tropic of Cancer Science Park, developed at a cost of Rs eight crore over 5,930 square metres in Salal, was inaugurated to highlight the geographical and astronomical significance of the Tropic of Cancer.​

“The park includes a Tropic of Cancer tower, a sundial, and an infographic exhibition hall, designed to cultivate scientific thinking among children,” he said.​

The park, developed under the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), aims to serve as an educational and research hub for students, teachers, researchers, and the general public.​

The Park will be providing an interactive platform to understand Earth-Sun relationships, seasonal changes, and related scientific phenomena.​

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja praised Navlapur as a ‘Samras, Swachh and Solar’ village, saying, “The Science Park will serve as a living centre of science for future generations.”​

He also noted that the success of the ‘Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana’ has led to a 19 per cent increase in students choosing the science stream, and highlighted the construction of 26 new classrooms in the district for Rs 5.18 crore as a key step to improve grassroots education.​

District Panchayat President Bharati Patel said, “Navlapur has become a model of development through collaboration between the government and society.”​

Prantij-Talod MLA Gajendrasinh Parmar described the village’s initiatives, including the Gobar (cow dung) Bank and 100 per cent solar adoption, as exemplary steps in women's empowerment and sustainable development.​

Himmatnagar MLA V. D. Zala added that government schemes such as 'Sujalam Sufalam' have addressed water challenges and helped transform the district into a greener region.​

The inauguration also included transport projects worth Rs 13.90 crore and general administration works worth Rs 36.67 crore.​

