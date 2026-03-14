Gujarat CM launches Rs 1,350 crore development projects in Bharuch

Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) Gujarat’s Bharuch district received development projects worth about Rs 1,350 crore on Saturday after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 139 works covering infrastructure, transport, sports and public service facilities.

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At a programme held at the Swaminarayan temple complex in Zadeshwar, Patel inaugurated 66 projects worth Rs 102 crore and laid the foundation stones for 73 projects valued at Rs 1,248.57 crore, taking the total value of the works to Rs 1,350.68 crore.

Among the major announcements was the laying of the foundation stone for the Ankleshwar–Rajpipla high-speed corridor and Air Strip Phase-II, projects expected to strengthen connectivity in the district.

The 44-km Ankleshwar–Rajpipla road will be upgraded into a high-speed corridor at a cost of Rs 760 crore, which is expected to ease travel towards the Statue of Unity and improve regional road connectivity.

The state government has also begun work on airport development in Ankleshwar to link industrial areas such as Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Dahej and Saykha more effectively.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the state government had ensured that development works would not face funding constraints.

“Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has made strong planning so that there is never a shortage of funds for development works in sectors such as education, health, road networks, agriculture and industry,” he said.

Patel said the projects inaugurated and initiated in the district would contribute to improving the “ease of living” of residents.

According to him, the works span sectors ranging from infrastructure and transport to education, health and sports.

The Chief Minister also referred to Gujarat’s fiscal expansion over the past two decades.

“In 2001 the state budget was Rs 36,000 crore, which today has crossed Rs four lakh crore,” he said, adding that development-oriented policies had strengthened the state’s economic capacity.

As part of sports infrastructure development, a new district sports complex is planned in Bharuch, which Patel said would help fulfil the aspirations of more than two lakh young people.

“Such facilities would provide opportunities for talented youth, particularly as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

The district is also expected to benefit from ongoing industrial projects. Patel noted that in Jambusar, part of Bharuch district, the country’s first bulk drugs park is taking shape over around 1,000 acres in an area already recognised globally as a chemical industry hub.

Additional facilities announced include commercial shopping centre-cum-rest houses planned in Bharuch, Netrang, Rajpardi and Jambusar at a cost of Rs 50 crore, intended to support local trade and visitors.

For pilgrims undertaking the ‘Narmada Parikrama’, eight rest halls will be constructed at different locations in Bharuch and Jhagadia to improve facilities along the route.

Administrative service delivery infrastructure was also expanded with the inauguration of four renovated ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ developed by the Revenue Department at a cost of Rs 1.17 crore to provide accessible government services to applicants.

In rural areas, 64 new panchayat houses have been built to strengthen local governance facilities.

“Bharuch has been included in the Surat Economic Region (SER) Hub as a growth centre and Rs 1,185 crore has recently been approved for road infrastructure in the area,” he said.

He noted that improved road networks, logistics facilities and connectivity projects are expected to support the district’s industrial expansion.

“Projects initiated and inaugurated during the programme are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and services while supporting long-term development in Bharuch district,” he added.

--IANS

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