Gujarat CM launches 182 new GSRTC buses to expand connectivity across all Assembly constituencies

Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched 182 new state transport buses—one for each Assembly constituency—in a move aimed at expanding last-mile connectivity and strengthening public transport coverage across the state.

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The buses were flagged off in Gandhinagar on Wednesday by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with Minister of State for Transport Pravin Mali, in the presence of ministers, MLAs and officials.

Addressing the event, Patel said: "The addition marked another milestone in the public service commitment of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC)."

Deputy CM Sanghavi highlighted the government’s focus on improving accessibility and reliability of bus services across all regions.

“Gujarat ST’s journey from expanding public transport to driving development continues, with 182 new buses dedicated to public service in Gandhinagar by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Witnessed in the presence of Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Minister of State Pravin Mali, the induction of modern buses marks a significant step towards strengthening the state’s public transport system," he said.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister symbolically handed over keys to drivers representing the new fleet.

Officials said the initiative ensures that each of the state’s 182 Assembly constituencies is served by a newly inducted bus, aimed at improving connectivity, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

GSRTC operates more than 8,000 buses daily, covering around 33 lakh kilometres and carrying over 27 lakh passengers.

The corporation said it continues to provide “clean, safe and time-bound” transport services, and deploys additional buses during festivals and religious fairs to manage higher passenger demand.

The state government provides annual financial support to the corporation for fleet expansion.

In 2024–25, a total of 1,963 buses—including 963 Super Express, 550 Gurjar Nagari, 100 sleeper and 350 mini buses—were added to services.

Officials also confirmed plans to introduce 200 Volvo and air-conditioned buses under a public-private partnership model.

With the latest induction, 182 buses worth Rs 62 crore have been added to operations as part of the ongoing fleet modernisation programme.

--IANS

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