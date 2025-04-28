Gujarat CM interacts with 4.25 Lakh School Management Committee members, says their involvement crucial for delivering value-based education

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] April 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday stated that in this 21st century of knowledge and education, the involvement of School Management Committees is crucial for delivering value-based education that progressively aligns children with the world.

In this context, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized education, health, and security, ensuring that essential facilities reach even the smallest villages, thus broadening the scope of education. He further highlighted that the more active the SMC, the greater the impact on improving education in village schools.

The Chief Minister launched a unique initiative by conducting a video conference from Gandhinagar with approximately 4.25 lakh School Management Committee members from government, primary, and secondary schools across Gujarat, according to a press release.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya also participated in this video conference Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also gathered proposals and feedback from the members of the School Management Committees through discussions.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government has adopted the principles of a modern education system. Additionally, teachers now focus on every detail related to children's studies, including their school attendance. In this regard, SMCs should actively work alongside teachers to further elevate the education standards of their village schools and children, the release added.

The Chief Minister added that he anticipates the members of the School Management Committees (SMCs) to conduct frequent meetings, thoroughly assess school facilities, student attendance, academics, and other related aspects, and provide valuable suggestions for improvement.

The CM emphasized that SMC members should conduct regular meetings and offer suggestions after evaluating school facilities, student attendance, academics, and other key aspects. He emphasised that education is the foundation of development, and to realize the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas,' it is crucial to ensure every child receives an education, contributing to the creation of a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat.

He also urged SMC members, teachers, and community leaders to implement the nine resolutions set by the Prime Minister for a Viksit Bharat, beginning at the primary education level. These resolutions include initiatives such as the "Catch the Rain" campaign, and "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," promoting exercise for health, cleanliness, a disease-free life, alongside natural farming, the release added.

During this video conference, CM Patel engaged in a dialogue with the members of the School Management Committees of rural schools from Jamnagar, Banaskantha, Dahod, Mahisagar, and Navsari.

On this occasion, Education Minister Kuberbhai Dindor stated that the establishment of School Management Committees (SMCs) in the state's schools has been in place since 2009 under the RTE Act. He highlighted that through the joint efforts of SMC members and teachers, schools play a crucial role in shaping future citizens of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat," contributing to nation-building through individual development.

The Education Minister emphasised the involvement of School Management Committees (SMCs) in key areas such as student enrollment, support for Divyang children, and the implementation of various educational schemes.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya lauded the smooth coordination between the government and SMCs in school education, guided by the vision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He said that our direction is to focus on character building of children with value-based education and special emphasis on harmony. Pansheriya commended the efforts of SMCs and teachers in reaching people with the benefits of schemes, as well as their care in promoting kitchen gardens in village schools and working towards combating malnutrition.

The video conference was attended by Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Education, Smt Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Joshi, Director of Primary Education, along with senior officers from the Education Department and SMC members from across the state, including those at the village level. (ANI)

