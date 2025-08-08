Gujarat CM inaugurates urban forest park, unveils statue of Birsa Munda in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (AINS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a newly developed Urban Forest Park in Ahmedabad's Lambha ward on Friday, and also unveiled a statue of tribal freedom icon Birsa Munda at the site.

Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the park is part of the city's broader push towards sustainable urban greenery.

Spread across 4,464 square metres and built at a cost of Rs 55 lakh, the park features around 8,000 indigenous trees, including species like teak, bamboo, khair, arjun, and sissoo, planted using the Miyawaki afforestation technique. A 250-metre walking track has also been constructed to promote public wellness.

The initiative is part of Ahmedabad's vision to evolve from a Clean City to a Green City, under the leadership and guidance of the Chief Minister.

The Urban Forest Park is a key milestone in AMC’s ambitious 'Mission for Million Trees - 2025', which aims to plant 40 lakh trees across the city.

As of August 7, a total of 27,11,443 trees have been planted, marking a 66.77 per cent achievement of the target. The remaining plantation is expected to be completed at an accelerated pace.

So far, AMC has developed 198 Oxygen Parks/Urban Forests across city zones using dense plantation methods. This includes 58 parks in the East Zone, 30 in the West, 29 in the North, 18 in the South, 32 in the North-West, and 31 in the South-West Zone.

Additionally, 310 public gardens are maintained across Ahmedabad, reflecting the city’s increasing commitment to green infrastructure.

Over the last six years, the city’s Garden Department has carried out over 1 crore tree plantations, with yearly numbers steadily increasing - from 11.58 lakh trees in 2019–20 to 30.13 lakh trees so far in 2024 - 25. This sustained drive is not only aimed at improving the city's environment but also enhancing the quality of life for its citizens through green urban spaces.

--IANS

janvi/svn