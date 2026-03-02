Gujarat CM inaugurates new Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stresses value-based, tech-driven education

Ahmedabad, March 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said that education integrating moral values with advanced technological skills would be crucial to building a self-reliant India, as he inaugurated a new building of Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

The event was held at Shantigram, situated on the banks of the Narmada Canal, in the presence of saints, devotees and students.

The Chief Minister unveiled a plaque at the entrance before formally opening the newly constructed facility, which has modern academic infrastructure for 4,000 students and residential accommodation for 1,500.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Holi, Patel said India’s ancient traditions reflect the festival as a symbol of the triumph of knowledge and values over ignorance and evil.

Referring to the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "The celebration seeks to reinforce the spirit of Sanatan Dharma in society. The New National Education Policy provides direction for making India prosperous through knowledge rooted in values."

Patel further said: "Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan is imparting relevant education to students. Along with spiritual grounding, students must acquire expertise in science, technology and innovation required for the 21st century."

Highlighting intensifying global competition in technology, he said the Prime Minister had resolved to strengthen India’s capabilities in the sector.

Citing the recent inauguration of Micron’s semiconductor facility in Sanand, Patel said, "Gujarat had moved closer to emerging as a semiconductor hub. Demand for semiconductors is expected to rise significantly and urged young people to equip themselves with skills in chip design, artificial intelligence, electronics and advanced technologies."

He said around 35 universities are offering chip design courses and that a fabrication laboratory is being developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar.

Suggesting future academic expansion, Patel said that "if the Shantigram campus introduced programmes aligned with the semiconductor industry while upholding value-based education, it would be a meaningful step".

The Gurukul was established in 1948, shortly after Independence, by Pujya Shastri Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami with seven students and has since educated more than 1,90,000 students.

Patel said its residential and Gurukul traditions provide not only academic instruction but also life-oriented guidance, fostering individuals committed to social and national service.

"Empowering youth would be central to achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’," he said.

The Shantigram campus offers facilities including coaching for competitive examinations such as UPSC and GPSC, support academies and modern hostels.

Referring to the new building, Patel said that while donors were fortunate to contribute, students from poor and middle-class families would derive the greatest benefit from the improved infrastructure.

