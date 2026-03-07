Gujarat CM inaugurates lift irrigation scheme to benefit 53,750 acres in tribal areas

Surat, March 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the Tapi-Karjan Link Pipeline lift irrigation project, based on the Ukai Reservoir, providing water to 53,750 acres across 73 tribal villages in Umarpada taluka of Surat district and Dediapada taluka of Narmada district.

The scheme aims to ensure reliable irrigation for tribal farmers in these areas and boost agricultural productivity.

Alongside the inauguration, the Chief Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 210-crore extension of the scheme, which will provide irrigation to 19,141 acres across 29 villages in Umarpada.

The lift irrigation project, constructed at a cost of Rs 651.08 crore, delivers water through pipelines lifted from heights of up to 87 feet, overcoming topographical challenges to reach remote tribal farmland.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the role of the project in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India @2047' and a 'Developed Gujarat'.

"The era of development politics, under the Prime Minister's leadership, brings the most marginalised and smallest individuals into the mainstream of development. Every scheme prioritises the welfare of the smallest individuals," he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 12 development works worth Rs 126 crore in Surat district and distributed benefits, including certificates under the Forest Rights Act, PMAY housing assistance, godown support, and tractors, to tribal beneficiaries.

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said the government is committed to delivering irrigation even in remote areas.

"From 'Nal Se Jal' to ensuring water reaches the fields, areas previously left to chance are now receiving water through lift irrigation. When farmers have water year-round, productivity will improve and contribute to the state economy," he said.

Minister of State for Water Supply and Water Resources Ishwarsinh Patel noted that villages in Umarpada and Dediapada, despite heavy rainfall, faced water shortages for rabi and summer crops.

"Through careful planning and engineering, the long-standing irrigation problems have been resolved," he added.

According to officials, the state has constructed 14,756 small check dams, providing irrigation to 1.52 lakh acres, while 735 large check dams supply 80,500 acres.

Additionally, 3,500 ponds have been deepened to ensure water availability. A Rs 912-crore lift irrigation pipeline is also under construction for remote areas of Songadh, Uchhal, Nizar, and Kukarmunda, which will benefit 69,000 acres and 14,117 families.

To address water scarcity in south Gujarat, Rs 522 crore is being invested in 249 check dams and weirs this year, expected to benefit 16,990 acres directly or indirectly.

MPs Prabhu Vasava and Mansukh Vasava praised the government’s work in providing irrigation and improving agricultural prospects in tribal areas.

MLA Ganpatsinh Vasava said the project would transform agriculture in remote hill and forest villages, providing water for irrigation while preserving the environment and local culture.

The Chief Minister highlighted the contribution of the Vanbandhu Welfare Scheme in delivering education, healthcare, road infrastructure, housing, electricity, and water facilities across the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam.

He also emphasised Prime Minister Modi's recent announcement of the Rs two lakh crore Tribal Welfare Scheme over five years, aimed at comprehensive development of tribal areas in Gujarat, with an annual allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for education, health, roads, and infrastructure projects.

