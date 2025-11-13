Gujarat CM inaugurates International Book Festival, ‘Food for Thought Fest 2025’ 

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated the grand 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025' and 'Food for Thought Fest 2025' at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many other distinguished guests attended the inaugural event, who took a pledge to embrace and promote Swadeshi.

The Chief Minister unveiled the 'Mission Four Million Trees' coffee table book and visited various educational and literary zones, along with the National Book Trust of India’s stall. He also signed on a canvas, describing it as a moment of pride while affirming that Ahmedabad city in Gujarat is ready to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

On this occasion, the Indian-American author Jay Patel launched his debut book titled 'Barrister Mr. Patel', dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and Architect of National Unity. The book was officially unveiled by CM Bhupendra Patel and has been co-authored by renowned filmmaker and storyteller Abhishek Dudhaiya.

The Chief Minister also visited various stalls at the Innovation Pavilion, including Recycle Green, IOTA Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., WeHear, and KeenKey LLP, and lauded their innovative initiatives. He also visited the Children’s Pavilion, specially curated as part of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival.

At the Spiritual Pavilion, organised as part of the 'Food for Thought Fest 2025', he interacted with saints and spiritual leaders, received 'prasadam', and appreciated the diverse culinary traditions that symbolised a harmonious blend of taste and culture.

The event also saw the enthusiastic participation of officials and office-bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, literary figures, and a large gathering of book lovers and students.

The Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 is being jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust India, under the initiative 'Vanche Gujarat 2.0'. The festival, being celebrated from November 13-23, aspires to position the Heritage City of Ahmedabad prominently on the global literary and publishing landscape.

The festival seeks to celebrate Ahmedabad’s rich literary essence and vibrant cultural heritage as it features ample opportunities for students, thoughtfully designed to foster creativity, learning, and active participation.

Notably, entry to the Ahmedabad International Book Festival and Food for Thought Fest 2025 will be free for all visitors. The visitors can register and enjoy a wide range of literary and cultural programmes organised as part of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival and Food for Thought Fest -- all free of charge.

--IANS

mr/dpb