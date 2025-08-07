Gujarat CM highlights cooperative movement’s role in rural prosperity

Gandhinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addressed the Loan Acceptance Programme organised by the Gujarat State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd. (Kheti Bank) in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

“Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has breathed new life into India’s cooperative ecosystem,” said the CM, lauding the role of cooperative banks like Kheti Bank in bringing credibility, transparency, and growth to the rural economy.

He praised the bank’s achievement of maintaining zero per cent NPA (non-performing assets) for three consecutive years and commended its efforts to simplify loan policies and raise land valuation metrics, enabling farmers to access higher credit with greater ease.

He added that Gujarat, which once led the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle, is today leading a new wave of cooperative revolution under the guidance of PM Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

“The establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Cooperation for the first time post-independence is a testament to the Centre’s commitment to inclusive rural development,” said Patel.

Highlighting PM Modi’s focus on empowering farmers, cattle rearers, dairy producers, and women through cooperative participation, the CM stated that the slogan ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ has become a national vision for grassroots prosperity.

He also acknowledged Amit Shah’s role in enhancing coordination between central and state governments, resulting in lakhs of gram panchayats being connected with the cooperative sector within just four years.

The CM noted the increasing role of digitisation in cooperative banks, congratulating Kheti Bank for digitising multiple branches and making banking more transparent and efficient.

He also welcomed the campaign launched under Amit Shah’s leadership to energise rural economies through two lakh PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies), which are expected to generate new employment avenues.

IFFCO and GUJCOMASOL Chairman Dilip Sanghani, present at the event, thanked the CM for his pro-farmer decisions, reiterating that the role of cooperative institutions must extend beyond profit to genuine social upliftment. He highlighted the swift opening of savings accounts through modern technology as an example of this progressive mindset.

Kheti Bank Chairman Dolarbhai Kotecha expressed gratitude to the CM for approving Rs 102 crore in loans for farmers under the Settlement Yojana and Sahaj Yojana. He proudly shared that delegations from Jordan, Palestine, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka had visited the bank and appreciated its functioning - a moment of pride for Gujarat.

The event also saw CM Patel felicitating district-level managers and directors for excellence in loan disbursement, recovery, and account opening. Brand ambassador Nirmaben Thakor was wished well for her participation in the Moscow Marathon and presented with an air ticket, Indian flag, and sports kit by the Chief Minister.

Also in attendance were Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, Cooperative Cell Convener Bipin, Kheti Bank Vice President Jeevan Ahir, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, and hundreds of farmers and cooperative members from across Gujarat.

