Gujarat CM flags off ‘Sardar Ekta Yatra’, highlights 'nation first' approach

Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday flagged off the ‘Sardar Ekta Yatra’ from Ahmedabad, asserting that the initiative would help carry the ideals of unity, patriotism and national service associated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to people across the country.

Read More

The yatra, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kurmi Patidar Mahasabha, will travel through parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and will include exhibitions of artefacts connected with Sardar Patel’s life for public viewing.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off the journey, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently honoured the legacy of Patel.

“Since 2014, he has initiated the tradition of celebrating Sardar Saheb’s birth anniversary across the country as National Unity Day. With the construction of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Narendra Bhai has paid the best tribute to Iron Man Sardar Patel,” Patel said.

He added that the statue had become a global symbol of India’s unity and integrity.

Referring to the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel, the Chief Minister said the commemorations were being held under the inspiration of the Prime Minister.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India, united 565 princely states into one thread to create a united and indivisible India,” he said.

Patel said efforts were being made to take Sardar Patel’s ideas and life values to people across the country under the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

“The Prime Minister has resolved to awaken the spirit of ‘Nation First’ in everyone’s hearts, just like Sardar Saheb,” he said.

Congratulating the organisers for arranging to display valuable items associated with Patel’s life during the yatra, the Chief Minister said the initiative would keep alive his dedication, patriotism and unwavering commitment to unity among people.

He also called on citizens to remain committed to strengthening the country's unity and integrity and to adopt the principle of swadeshi (indigenous).

“Making swadeshi a part of life is the need of the time. If we unite and realise the resolve of a developed India and build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it will be the true tribute to Sardar Saheb,” Patel said.

Satishbhai Patel, head of K.P. Vidyarthi Bhavan and organiser of the yatra, along with former Minister Gordhan Zadafia, provided details about the nationwide programme.

Slogans of “Jai Sardar, Sabke Sardar” were raised as the yatra began.

Among those present were Patidar community leaders, leaders of the organising body, Sardar National Memorial Honorary Minister R.S. Patel, and students.

--IANS

mys/dpb