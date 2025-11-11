Gujarat CM felicitates Vadodara’s Radha Yadav, congratulates Team India on maiden WC title

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Radha Yadav, a member of the Indian women's cricket team that won the Cricket World Cup 2025 and congratulated her on the Women in Blue’s historic success in the tournament.

The Chief Minister wished Radha Yadav a bright future and greeted the entire women’s cricket team on their stupendous feat.

The Indian women's cricket team endeared themselves to crores of cricket fans and lovers in the country as they lifted their maiden World Cup by handing over a crushing defeat to South Africa in the final match, early this month.

The Chief Minister also shared photos of his meeting with Radha Yadav on his official 'X' account, writing, "India's daughters have made the country proud by winning the Women's Cricket World Cup. Had an energetic conversation with Radha Yadav from Vadodara, a key member of the winning team, in Gandhinagar.”

He congratulated the whole Indian team on their outstanding performance and also wished them a bright and successful future.

Radha Yadav, hailing from Gujarat’s Vadodara, was an all-rounder in the Indian women’s cricket team. She played three matches in the World Cup, including the semi-finals and final, and took four wickets.

Following the Indian team's victory in the World Cup, three players, namely Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, were awarded the Maharashtra Gaurav award along with Rs 2.25 crore by the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also honoured the three players at his official residence.

On this occasion, Radha Yadav said, "This is the first time she has received such an honour, and it is a memorable moment in her career."

The 25-year-old Radha Yadav made her T20 debut in 2018 and her ODI debut in 2021. She has taken 13 wickets and scored 105 runs in 14 ODIs. She has also taken 103 wickets in 89 T20Is. She has scored 93 runs in 26 innings, remaining unbeaten nine times.

--IANS

mr/dan