Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s gentle gesture wins hearts in Navsari

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Navsari once again witnessed the compassionate side of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reinforcing his image as a “gentle chief minister.”

During a public programme in the city, an elderly woman had come hoping to meet him. Though the event concluded before she could reach him, the Chief Minister ensured the moment was not missed.

After the programme ended, Bhupendra Patel personally walked over to meet the elderly woman, greeting her warmly and inquiring about her health. The brief yet heartfelt interaction left a strong impression on those present, showcasing Patel’s humility and his instinctive connect with citizens.

Patel inaugurated Navsari’s new iconic bus port— the 13th such facility in the state—constructed by GSRTC under the PPP model at a cost of over Rs 82 crore.

After dedicating the state-of-the-art complex, the Chief Minister inspected its modern amenities, including deluxe waiting rooms, a canteen, retail spaces and dedicated facilities for persons with disabilities, aimed at offering commuters a more comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Addressing the gathering, Patel expressed delight over Navsari’s elevation to Municipal Corporation status and said the milestone reflects the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’, which places citizens at the centre of development.

He commended the city’s progress in national campaigns such as Swachh Bharat and Catch the Rain, adding that robust financial management is enabling urban centres like Navsari to scale up rapidly. Holistic urban development, coupled with greater use of indigenous products, would play a key role in building an Atmanirbhar Gujarat, he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth more than Rs 475 crore across departments including GSRTC, the municipal administration, revenue, roads and buildings and the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation.

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 284 crore from the Gujarat Municipal Finance Board to the Municipal Commissioner to support upcoming development works in the city.

In a move to strengthen civic services, Patel flagged off newly sanctioned city buses under the Chief Minister Urban Bus Service Scheme and dedicated new solid waste management vehicles under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, marking a major push to Navsari’s public transport and sanitation infrastructure.

