Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits Bhavnath Temple for Mahashivratri prayers

Junagadh, Feb 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Bhavnath Mahadev temple in Junagadh on Sunday to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri, marking the culmination of the annual five-day Bhavnath fair held at the foothills of Girnar.

Patel performed puja at the temple and later visited various akhadas within the premises as part of the traditional observances associated with the festival.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Energy Kaushik Vekariya, who also offered prayers at the shrine.

The Bhavnath Mahashivratri fair is known for drawing saints and ascetics from across the country.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met several sadhus and saints at the Satsang Hall and honoured them with traditional stoles and flower garlands.

Among those present were Muktanand Bapu, Shernath Bapu, Hariharanand Bapu, Mahesh Giri Bapu, Mahendra Nandgiri Bapu, Sampurnanand Ji Bapu, Rajendra Das Bapu, Bharadwaj Giri Bapu, Buddha Giri Bapu and Somnath Ji Bapu.

Patel also visited the ‘Akhand Dhuna’ at the temple complex and offered prayers at Mrigi Kund. He interacted with devotees gathered at the premises and exchanged greetings with them.

Prant and Fair Officer Charansinh Gohil briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements made for the fair and its religious significance.

The Ravedi procession, featuring saints from various akhadas and Digambar sadhus, is regarded as a central ritual of the Mahashivratri celebrations at Bhavnath and forms a key part of the annual fair.

Several public representatives, including Junagadh Mayor Dharmesh Poshiya, Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Chudasama, local MLAs and district officials, were present during the visit.

This year’s Bhavnath Mahashivratri fair witnessed a significant turnout, with organisers estimating that around 10 to 15 lakh devotees and pilgrims attended the five-day festival in Junagadh.

The influx included families, devotees and ascetics, leading to long queues for darshan at the Bhavnath Mahadev temple and substantial participation in the Ravedi procession and other rituals.

