Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the national capital.

The meeting between the two leaders was shared by the Prime Minister's Office on social media.

While details of the discussions were not officially disclosed, the meeting comes at a time when political activity in Gujarat has intensified ahead of the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Chief Minister Patel had travelled to New Delhi to hold discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership regarding organisational planning and election preparedness.

Local body elections in Gujarat are expected to cover municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats across the state.

The polls will also include several newly formed municipal corporations and are likely to witness changes due to revised reservation policies and seat rotations.

Political parties have already begun preparations for the elections. The BJP has undertaken organisational restructuring in several districts and cities, appointing new leadership teams to strengthen its grassroots network ahead of the polls.

Opposition parties have also stepped up preparations, with committees and candidate selection processes being put in place for the upcoming contest.

Last week, Congress announced seven committees in the state to oversee every single aspect of the elections. Whereas, AAP is organising rallies in several districts of the state.

Meetings between the Prime Minister and the Gujarat Chief Minister have taken place periodically in recent years, often coinciding with key administrative or political developments in the state.

In December 2025, Patel met PM Modi in New Delhi following the formation of the state Council of Ministers, where discussions were held on the state’s development roadmap and governance priorities.

The latest interaction between the two leaders comes as the ruling BJP continues to consolidate its organisational structure in Gujarat, where it has governed the state for more than two decades and remains the dominant political force.

