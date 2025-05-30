Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches recharge well project in Banaskantha

Gandhinagar, May 30 (IANS) As part of the Government of India’s 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan', a large-scale groundwater recharge project was inaugurated in Gujarat Banaskantha district on Friday.

The initiative, which aims to construct 25,000 recharge wells with the support of Banas Dairy, is being implemented under the theme of 'Jan Bhagidari (Public Participation)'.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP President and Union Minister C.R. Patil, and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised on water being the first prerequisite for development.

“Water is at the root of every progress story. Gujarat turned challenges into opportunities, particularly in addressing water scarcity,” he said.

He further lauded Banas Dairy’s role in enabling local water sustainability and congratulated Shankar Chaudhary for the institution’s commitment.

CR Patil, addressing the gathering, expressed concern over groundwater depletion. “Out of 700 districts in India, 150 are in the dark zone, with three being from Gujarat. Banaskantha is the largest among them,” he noted.

He credited Prime Minister Modi for pioneering groundwater recharge efforts during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and for launching Amrit Sarovar projects across the country to facilitate water storage.

“In India, 18 per cent of the global population and livestock reside, yet we hold only 4 per cent of the world’s drinkable water,” Patil said.

He explained that due to over-extraction, permissions for new borewells, electric connections, and wells in dark zone areas like Banaskantha are denied.

“PM Modi turned the tide by encouraging rainwater harvesting, and today, tanks and ponds have been constructed across districts to reverse groundwater decline,” he added.

He also announced that Banas Dairy will contribute 50 per cent of the cost for every recharge well constructed on farmers' lands, with the remaining borne by the farmers themselves.

“This is an unprecedented initiative from a dairy cooperative,” he said, praising Shankar Chaudhary for the progressive step.

The CM also acknowledged the Centre’s support in water conservation and irrigation schemes, particularly the completion of the Narmada Yojana, which has ensured water access to drought-prone areas like Banaskantha and Kutch.

He added that over one lakh water conservation projects have been completed across the state this year alone, including 4,000 in Banaskantha.

Quoting ancient wisdom, the CM said, “Lord Mahavira had advised using water as sparingly as ghee 2,500 years ago — now we finally realise the gravity of those words.”

--IANS

jhanvi/rad