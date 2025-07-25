Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates revamped Bal Vatika at Ahmedabad’s Kankaria lakefront

Gandhinagar, July 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly redeveloped Bal Vatika at the Kankaria Lakefront in Ahmedabad on Friday. The iconic children’s park, originally opened in 1956, has now been transformed into a state-of-the-art recreational and educational space with an investment of Rs 22 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The revitalized Bal Vatika offers an immersive experience combining knowledge, play, and science—designed to support the intellectual and physical development of children. It now boasts over 20 new attractions including a Dinosaur Park, Snow Park, Flying Theater, Wax Museum, and a high-tech Virtual Reality (VR) Zone, making it one of the most vibrant destinations for children and families in Ahmedabad.

Describing the initiative as a “new gift for the children of Ahmedabad”, officials emphasized that the park blends learning with entertainment through engaging and modern experiences tailored to today’s generation.

Some features like the Coin House, air-conditioned glass house, shoe house, landscaped garden, selfie zone, and Gwale Station have been made accessible free of charge with entry.

The redevelopment has been undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s Zoo Department, aiming to bring a fresh lease of life to the six-decade-old facility while retaining its original spirit.

Speaking at the event, CM Patel reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing more inclusive and innovative spaces for youth enrichment.

He lauded the project for combining education with entertainment, encouraging curiosity and creativity among young visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, city MLAs, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Standing Committee Chairperson Devang Dani, and several senior officials and dignitaries from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The Kankaria Lakefront in Ahmedabad is one of the city’s most iconic public spaces, blending heritage, recreation, and modern urban design.

Originally built in the 15th century, the lake has been transformed in recent years into a vibrant cultural and entertainment hub. It features a wide array of attractions including a zoo, toy train, amusement park, tethered balloon ride, water sports, and light shows, making it a popular destination for families and tourists alike.

