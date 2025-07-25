Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates new NCC academy in Anand district

Ahmedabad, July 25 (IANS) The newly constructed NCC Leadership Academy in Navli, located on the Dahemi Road in Anand district, was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the academy aims to become a hub for instilling leadership, discipline, and civic responsibility among National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets.

In the first phase, the academy offers residential and training facilities for 200 cadets. Once the second phase is completed, the campus will have the capacity to train up to 600 cadets, making it a significant addition to Gujarat's NCC infrastructure. Currently, Ahmedabad and Rajpipla host the only two other NCC academies in the state.

Chief Minister Patel visited the newly built, state-supported facility and was briefed on its modern infrastructure. He also participated in a tree plantation drive on the academy premises and was presented with a Guard of Honour by NCC cadets.

The academy, built under the guidance and financial support of the state government, is envisioned as a center for youth empowerment and nation-building. It is expected to raise the bar for NCC training in Gujarat and instill core values of leadership, patriotism, and social responsibility among young cadets.

From July 28, the academy will begin hosting its first set of camps, including a 'Youth Disaster Preparedness Training Camp' and the 'Combined Annual Training Camp' (CATC).

Going forward, the academy will conduct a range of NCC training camps throughout the year. The campus includes state-of-the-art facilities such as obstacle courses, a firing range, drill grounds, digital classrooms, and fully equipped residential infrastructure. The academy will be managed under the Vallabh Vidyanagar Group Headquarters.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Whip Ramanbhai Solanki, District Panchayat President Hasmukhbhai Patel, MLAs Yogesh Patel, Kamlesh Patel, and Vipul Patel, along with other dignitaries including District Collector Praveen Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Milind Bapna, District Development Officer Devahuti, District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani, ADG R.S. Godara, Group Commander Paramender Arora of Vallabh Vidyanagar, and CEO of the 4th Battalion NCC, Colonel Manish Bhola. A large number of NCC officers and cadets were also present.

