Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel honours Centurion Blood Donors and Star Blood Donor Institutions

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Pride of Ahmedabad' award ceremony organised by the Indian Red Cross Society in Ahmedabad.

Ajay Patel, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Gujarat, remained present at the event. During his address at the felicitation ceremony for Centurion Blood Donors and Star Blood Donor Institutions, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of service, charitable acts, and donations, according to a press release.

He said that blood donation is the most significant donation, and donating blood a hundred or more times is a matter of immense pride and honour. He hailed the Centurion blood donors as true heroes for their contributions.

The CM also highlighted the ongoing efforts of Red Cross Gujarat, led by Ajay Patel, in serving the community. He praised the organisation for providing vital services such as pathology tests, generic medicines, dental care, and physiotherapy at subsidised rates. Furthermore, he recognised the Red Cross's commitment to ensuring immediate blood assistance to citizens through its extensive network of blood banks across the state, the release said.

The CM mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended health security to the poor and middle class through Ayushman cards under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and added that the assistance under the Ayushman cards in Gujarat has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. The CM also stated that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, initiatives spanning from Yog to Ayushman have been launched to promote a healthy society.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Prime Minister's motto, 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai,' and conveyed his confidence that Gujarat will play a leading role in realising a Viksit Bharat by 2047. At the event, the Chief Minister and distinguished guests honoured Centurion Blood Donors and Star Blood Donor Institutions, including five women Centurion Blood Donors. The book 'Ahmedabad Red Cross - Pride of Gujarat' was also launched during the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by MLA Amit Shah, Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society Shri Amit Doshi, and Chairman of Emirates Shri Mukesh Patel, along with officials, members, and employees of the Indian Red Cross Society, blood donors, and the representatives from organisations contributing to this noble cause, added the release. (ANI)

