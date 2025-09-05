Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel honors 37 educators from 19 districts on Teachers’ Day

Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday hosted a “Prerna Samvad” (inspiration dialogue) with 37 teachers from 19 districts, recognising their outstanding contribution to the state’s education sector.

The event, held at the CM’s residence, marked the first such interaction aimed at celebrating the role of teachers in shaping students’ futures.

CM Patel said that the sustained efforts of teachers have made government schools the preferred choice for parents, highlighting that a teacher stands next only to a mother or God in a child’s life.

“Teachers not only provide bookish knowledge but also equip students with practical understanding necessary for holistic development,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also announced that vacancies in government schools will be filled at the earliest, reiterating his government’s commitment to improving public education through modern classrooms, reliable infrastructure, mid-day meals, and the Mukhyamantri Alpahar Yojana, which provides fresh and nutritious snacks.

He noted that these initiatives have not only boosted enrollment in government schools but also improved nutrition levels among children.

Patel stressed the importance of reducing the dropout ratio, urging teachers to continue their role as motivators and to work closely with School Management Committees and local communities.

“The future of the nation rests on the shoulders of students, and ensuring education for every child is our collective responsibility,” he said.

During the ceremony, teachers shared their experiences and innovative practices, ranging from strategies to increase attendance to preparing students for competitive exams. Patel felicitated each of them with certificates of appreciation.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Finance Secretary T. Natarajan, and Education Secretary P. Bharti, attended the event, alongside educationists and department heads.

In the 2025–26 state budget, Gujarat allocated a substantial Rs 59,999 crore to the education sector -- representing approximately 15.1 per cent of the total state expenditure, slightly above the national average of 14.7 per cent.

This funding supports a wide array of initiatives: Rs 2,914 crore will revamp over 25,000 classrooms under the Mission Schools of Excellence; Rs 1,250 crore is earmarked for the Namo Lakshmi scheme promoting girls’ education, while Rs 782 crore supports students under the RTE Act.

Additional measures include Rs 250 crore for the Namo Saraswati Science Scheme (benefiting 2.5 lakh students), student transportation subsidies of Rs 223 crore, infrastructure upgrades for Gyan Shakti residential schools (Rs 200 crore), substantial scholarships under Gyan Sadhana (Rs 100 crore) and Gyan Setu (Rs 70 crore), and the recruitment of over 22,000 teachers.

