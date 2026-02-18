Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds post-Budget dialogue with industrialists

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday met with leading industrialists following the presentation of the Gujarat Budget 2026–27, discussing its impact for the state’s business community.

The session was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, MLA and BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, and representatives from various districts, who had observed the budget proceedings in the Assembly.

Industry leaders welcomed the direct engagement with the state leadership.

Industrialist Chintan Thakar said, “For the first time, the government invited us to listen to the budget live and we appreciate it. For businesses and industries, there has been nearly a 26 per cent increase in budgetary allocation. Almost 50 per cent urbanisation has been achieved, and industries remain the base of development.”

Jaimin Shah added, “After the budget, we received an opportunity to interact with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and various ministers, which is very valuable for industry planning.”

Industrialist Vaibhav Choksi underlined the broader economic significance, stating, “Industry is the backbone of any state. Whenever industry is developed, the state’s GDP increases. The Gujarat government has allocated over Rs 13,000 crore in the budget, which will give a boost to MSMEs, textiles, tourism, cultural and other sectors.”

The state budget was presented by state Finance Minister Kanu Desai. This year's budget has been set at Rs 4.08 lakh crore, which is historic.

The budget includes Rs 1,775 crore for assistance to MSMEs, Rs 1,250 crore for 25 Smart GIDCs, and Rs 50 crore for upgrading 120 mini GIDCs.

Five new industrial estates are planned in tribal districts, while Rs 2,755 crore has been allocated under the Gujarat Textile Policy, among other initiatives.

The government also announced the establishment of a Gujarat State Export Promotion Council to support exports and enhance competitiveness.

During the discussion, industry leaders reviewed provisions related to textiles, GIDCs, sports, agro-industries, and storage technologies.

They shared feedback on the budget and engaged in detailed conversations regarding future planning and sectoral development.

Chief Minister Patel emphasised that the budget aims to support businesses and promote economic growth across the state.

He highlighted that the provisions for infrastructure, manufacturing, MSMEs, and exports are intended to create sustainable development, drive employment, and increase Gujarat’s contribution to national GDP.

--IANS

mys/pgh