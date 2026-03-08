Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hails Team India’s commanding T20 World Cup win

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) India clinched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title with a commanding victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday, with congratulatory messages pouring in from several political leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described the triumph as a proud moment for the country and congratulated the players for their performance throughout the tournament.

“A proud and joyous moment for every Indian. Heartiest congratulations to Team India for their magnificent victory in the T20 World Cup. This remarkable triumph reflects the team’s extraordinary talent, relentless hard work, unwavering consistency and the true spirit of Indian cricket,” Patel wrote.

He said the players had demonstrated “exceptional determination, discipline and teamwork” during the competition, adding that the victory had made the entire nation proud.

“May this glorious victory inspire countless young Indians to pursue excellence and bring even greater laurels to the nation in the years ahead. Well done, champions. India celebrates this historic moment with pride,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also reacted to the win, saying the victory represented the dreams of young cricketers across the country.

“It is not just a victory… it is a feeling. It reflects the dreams played out in every street and the passion of every child who says, ‘One day I will play for India.’ Tonight, those dreams lifted the World Cup. India doesn’t just play cricket, India lives it,” he said.

The final of the T20 World Cup was played in Ahmedabad, where India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to secure the title.

Batting first, India posted 255 for 5 in 20 overs before bowling out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs.

Sanju Samson led the scoring with 89 off 46 balls, while Ishan Kishan added 54 and Abhishek Sharma struck a rapid 52 as India built a commanding total in front of a packed crowd at the stadium.

Chief Minister Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the final at the stadium along with their family members and were seen cheering during India’s batting innings.

The victory marked India’s third T20 World Cup title and its second consecutive triumph in the tournament.

