Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel assures swift relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused to standing crops across the state due to unseasonal rains and sudden weather changes. In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said the state government stands firmly with farmers in this difficult time and assured that a comprehensive relief and assistance package will be announced soon.

“The administration has swiftly carried out reviews and surveys of the damage caused by the rains. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials to ensure timely support,” the Chief Minister stated, reaffirming his government’s commitment to act with speed and empathy.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi also lauded the Chief Minister’s proactive stance, calling it an example of sensitive and farmer-centric governance.

“The government’s decision to provide quick relief after the survey reflects proactive leadership and a compassionate approach toward farmers,” he said.

The unseasonal downpour, which has affected large parts of Gujarat, is being described as an extraordinary climatic event, with some regions witnessing the heaviest rains in over two decades during this time of the year. Crops ready for harvest, including cotton, groundnut, and pulses, have been severely impacted.

In response, CM Patel has directed District Collectors and District Development Officers to conduct field assessments and submit detailed reports to the state government within three days. “Our goal is to collect accurate data quickly so that relief can reach farmers without delay,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government remains fully committed to offering generous compensation and timely assistance to farmers -- the “sons of the soil” -- ensuring that they are not left alone in the face of this unexpected disaster.

Unseasonal rain can severely disrupt the lives and livelihoods of farmers by damaging standing crops that are close to harvest, leading to heavy financial losses. When rainfall occurs unexpectedly — outside the usual monsoon cycle — it can cause waterlogging, crop rot, pest outbreaks, and soil nutrient loss.

Crops like cotton, groundnut, wheat, and pulses are particularly vulnerable, as excess moisture ruins both yield and quality.

For small and marginal farmers who depend on each harvest for their income, such rains can push them into debt, delay the next sowing cycle, and strain their access to credit and recovery resources, creating a ripple effect across rural economies.

