Gujarat CM attends Ram Navami Mahotsav in Ahmedabad as celebrations held across state

Ahmedabad, March 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in the Ram Navami Mahotsav organised at Nehru Park in Ahmedabad, where he offered prayers and paid obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, marking the festival celebrated across Gujarat.

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CM Patel also attended a devotional cultural programme organised as part of the Mahotsav and extended greetings to citizens present at the venue on the occasion of Ram Navami.

MLA Amit Thakkar, along with office-bearers and local leaders of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, were present during the event.

In Surat, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited the Ambika Niketan Temple along with his son, where he offered prayers and extended greetings to people across the state.

Extending wishes on the festival, Sanghavi said: “Heartfelt wishes to all the citizens of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami. I prayed that the happiness of all citizens and their dreams be fulfilled in every possible way.”

Festivities were also marked by processions in several parts of Gujarat.

In Vadodara, a grand procession of Lord Shri Ramchandra Ji was taken out from Kumbharwada, following a tradition that has been upheld for years.

In Morbi, a Ram Navami procession began from Maharana Pratap Circle and moved along the city’s main roads, drawing participation from local residents.

In Ahmedabad’s Isanpur area, a large procession covering approximately 15 to 16 kilometres featured 80 to 85 floats and saw participation from hundreds of devotees.

The procession included active involvement from members of the transgender community, with chants and devotional activities continuing throughout the route.

Senior state ministers, including Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, and Pradyuman Vaja, also conveyed their wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Ram Navami celebrations across the state were marked by temple visits, cultural programmes and public processions, with participation from citizens in multiple cities.

The local police also ensured security in sensitive areas.

--IANS

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