Gujarat CM approves key decisions in Cabinet meeting

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday approved significant decisions aimed at accelerating balanced and inclusive economic growth across the state.

CM Patel approved the decisions at the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Briefing the media, Government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the clearance of the Regional Economic Master Plan (EMP) for six economic regions in the state - an ambitious framework designed to ensure equitable development across all 33 districts.

Vaghani said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', to which Gujarat is firmly committed.

The newly-approved master plan will serve as a critical roadmap to drive region-specific growth, infrastructure expansion and industrial competitiveness.

To ensure seamless execution, the cabinet has also approved the appointment of a senior officer as EMP Coordinator (Nodal Officer) for each of the six regions. These coordinators will act as the central link between government departments, industry stakeholders, local administrations and the state’s high-level think tank, Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT).

GRIT will provide strategic foresight and data-driven recommendations to strengthen the implementation of regional plans. Its inputs, along with the EMP, are expected to form the foundation of the state’s long-term development blueprints - 'Viksit Gujarat @ 2047' and 'Gujarat @ 2035'.

Under the new appointments, the state government has designated senior officials as Regional Economic Master Plan Coordinators to ensure smooth implementation across the state's six economic regions.

Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop will oversee coordination for Central Gujarat, while Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of the Tourism Department, will lead the Saurashtra Region.

The Kutch Region will be supervised by Rajkumar Beniwal, VC and CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board, and Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal will coordinate efforts for South Gujarat.

For the Coastal Saurashtra Region, oversight has been assigned to Dhaval Patel, Commissioner of Geology and Mining, whereas Pravina D.K., Managing Director of GIDC, will be responsible for driving development initiatives in North Gujarat.

These EMP Coordinators will ensure coordination across departments, timely execution of flagship projects, and continuous monitoring of region-wise progress.

The cabinet's decision marks a significant step toward building a more balanced, future-ready economic architecture for Gujarat - one that prioritises regional strengths, inclusive development and long-term competitiveness.

--IANS

janvi/svn