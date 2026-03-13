Gujarat CM approves instant PNG connections for restaurants, hotels and others

Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Friday announced that restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and social-religious organisations located in areas with existing city gas pipeline networks will now be able to obtain new PNG (piped natural gas) connections immediately upon request.

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The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting on the status of PNG and petroleum products in the state, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“The Chief Minister has approved that where a city gas distribution pipeline network is available, institutions requiring new PNG connections will be provided gas with immediate effect,” officials said.

The meeting was attended by Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki.

Officials reviewed the current supply of natural gas in the state and noted that domestic users receiving home-to-home pipeline supply currently have access to adequate quantities of PNG.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary M.K. Das, were also present.

Das is also heading a high-level committee, formed by state government, to coordinate with central government.

Earlier in the day, the state overnment rejected Opposition claims of a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other cooking gas due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Minister Solanki confirmed that the state currently holds more than four lakh LPG cylinders. “As of today, we have 4,16,504 LPG cylinders in stock,” Solanki said.

He also assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in view of developments in the region.

On Wednesday, Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani had warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in the black marketing or hoarding of LPG cylinders and other cooking fuel.

"Citizens must remain vigilant against rumours and misinformation. The government will act firmly against those attempting to exploit the situation for illegal gain," he said.

--IANS

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