Gujarat: CJI terms forensic science ‘protective shield’ of justice at NFSU convocation

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Describing forensic science as the “protective shield” of justice in an era of technology-driven crime, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said during his address at the fourth convocation ceremony of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on Friday.

A total of 1,799 students were awarded degrees, including 17 PhD scholars. Fifty-two students received gold medals in recognition of academic excellence.

The graduating cohort comprised students from 66 specialised programmes, including 98 international students from 21 countries.

In his convocation address, the Chief Justice spoke at length about the growing role of forensic science in the justice delivery system. “In the era of technology-driven crime, forensic science is the protective shield of justice,” he said.

He urged graduates to combine a sense of purpose with scientific enthusiasm and emphasised that forensic reports carry consequences beyond the laboratory.

“The reports prepared by forensic scientists extend beyond the laboratory, as their impact affects all,” he stated.

Justice Surya Kant said the justice delivery system in India must remain principled and precise, grounded in evidence based on scientific objectivity and impartiality.

He noted, "The judiciary increasingly relies on expert opinion in dealing with modern crimes and observed that the signature of an expert on a report is not merely a professional formality but an attestation of credibility."

He described justice delivery as a collective endeavour involving judges, lawyers, experts, and investigators.

During the ceremony, the Chief Justice inaugurated the International Digital Dispute Resolution Centre (IDDRC), a new initiative envisioned to enhance accessibility and effectiveness in dispute resolution in India and globally.

In his address, Founder-Vice Chancellor J.M. Vyas described the convocation as a significant occasion for advancing justice based on scientific truth in India.

He said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NFSU is working with a commitment to integrity and national service to promote global security and justice founded on scientific evidence."

He added that the ceremony reflected India’s commitment to an evidence-based justice system and to strengthening forensic capacity.

According to university figures, 7,932 NFSU graduates are serving as forensic experts in investigative agencies, laboratories, courts, and security organisations worldwide.

The institution has trained nearly 28,000 professionals, including 5,400 judicial officers and international personnel.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, senior judges of the Supreme Court, international representatives from Zimbabwe and Saudi Arabia, senior officials from law enforcement agencies, judicial officers, members of the university’s Board of Governors and Academic Council, faculty, students, and their families.

