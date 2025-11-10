Gujarat Chief Secy calls on Guv Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, the Governor congratulated Das on his appointment as the Chief Secretary and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

He expressed hope that Gujarat's development journey would continue to expand under his leadership.

Governor Devvrat emphasised the need to make administrative processes more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly, urging efforts to ensure that governance remains accessible to the public.

Chief Secretary Das, in turn, assured that all officers and employees of the state government are committed to public service, working diligently to improve efficiency through innovation and modern technology, thereby speeding up the resolution of citizen applications.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of public participation in nationwide initiatives inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and natural farming, encouraging wider awareness and involvement in these people-centric campaigns.

Highlighting Gujarat's growing role in promoting eco-conscious policies, Governor Devvrat urged greater public engagement, especially from youth and farmers, to make natural farming and afforestation a mass movement.

He stressed that such initiatives, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision, will play a crucial role in ensuring a greener, healthier, and self-reliant India.

Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

The Odisha Governor was in Gujarat to attend the "Bharat Parv" celebrations at Ekta Nagar, held as part of the nationwide observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of unity.

The grand celebrations, themed "Ekta Prakash Parv", are being held at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district until November 15, featuring cultural performances by artists from different states to showcase India's strength in "Unity in Diversity".

Under the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative, artists and dignitaries from across the country are participating, fostering cross-cultural appreciation.

